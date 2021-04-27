NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.81. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

