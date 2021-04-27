NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.