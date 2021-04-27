NULS Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. NULS has a market capitalization of $109.00 million and approximately $79.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00062245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00273999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.59 or 0.01050476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.51 or 0.00711452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.74 or 0.99907222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

