NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

