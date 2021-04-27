Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,130 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

