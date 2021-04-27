Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 97,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

