Nwam LLC Buys 160 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTH. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

