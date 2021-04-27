Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

