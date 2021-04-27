Nwam LLC Sells 16,073 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,105.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.12.

NYSE UPS opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

