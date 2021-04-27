Nwam LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.