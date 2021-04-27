Nwam LLC Sells 81,677 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,677 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

