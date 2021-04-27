Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NRZ opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

