NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Margin

Earnings History for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comments


