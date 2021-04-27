Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.79. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,705,922 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.