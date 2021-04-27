Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,304,079.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OCSL stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
