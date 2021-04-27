Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,304,079.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCSL stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

