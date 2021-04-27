Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

