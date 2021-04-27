Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.90.

Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

