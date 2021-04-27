OKB Price Down 0% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $244.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.75 or 0.00032091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.