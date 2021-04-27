Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $238.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. Okta posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 127.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 20.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. Okta has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

