OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 157 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

NYSE:TYL opened at $454.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.