OLD National Bancorp IN Has $373,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Generac were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

