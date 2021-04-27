OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,071 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

