Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) PT Raised to $28.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

