OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

OMRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OMRNY traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

