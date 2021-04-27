OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

