Oppenheimer Weighs in on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit