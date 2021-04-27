Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $16.80 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

