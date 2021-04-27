Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.