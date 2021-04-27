Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

