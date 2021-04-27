Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.