Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,008 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $179.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

