Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,331 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.