Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by SEB Equity Research to Buy

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

