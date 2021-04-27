Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Otelco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Otelco stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Otelco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

