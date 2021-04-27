Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Otelco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Otelco stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Otelco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit