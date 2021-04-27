Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 101,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

