Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 27,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

