Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $148.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
