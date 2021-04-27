Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $148.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

