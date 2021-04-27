Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $145.59. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,169. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

