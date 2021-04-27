PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $164.65 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $164.65 million and $7.99 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.