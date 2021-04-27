Palmer Knight Co Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 357.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises 1.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,604. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.