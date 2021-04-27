Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

PH opened at $319.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $135.31 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

