Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 83,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

