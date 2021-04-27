ParkinGo Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $389.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,071.17 or 1.00141895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

