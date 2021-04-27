Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

PSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.