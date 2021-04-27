Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries comprises approximately 6.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

