Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

