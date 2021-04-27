Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 722,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

