Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 391 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 103,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

