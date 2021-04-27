Paylocity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 577 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 774% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.89, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

