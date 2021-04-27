PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

